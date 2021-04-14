Michael Wells Appointed City’s Director of Municipal Inspections

Michael Wells is the new director of municipal inspections after being appointed by Mayor Brian Arrigo and receiving the wholehearted support of the City Council.

At the sub-committee on his appointment, Chair Arthur Guinasso asked Wells, who has worked in the department for five years, to explain the nature of his responsibilities and his intentions in his vital position in city government.

“Our mission and goal for the department under building, health inspections, and weights and measures is to offer first-class service to our residents and our contractors and to ensure that we’re living up to the standards in building code and safety and helping out anybody that we possibly can to get them to do what they need to do,” said Wells.

Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino spoke enthusiastically about Wells’ promotion.

“I think this is a wonderful appointment and I want to thank Michael for being so responsive,” said Giannino.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said Wells was her student at Revere High School. “I’ve known the Wells family for almost 40 years,” said McKenna. “He’s been a hard worker for the city. He’s doing a wonderful job. It’s an excellent appointment.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto congratulated Wells on his appointment and “for his hard work” especially during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. “He stepped up to the plate and I’m happy that the mayor is rewarding that.”

Councilor-at-Large Gerry Visconti said that Wells always conducts himself “professionally, politely – and one of the biggest attributes that you have is the fact that you’re approachable to the residents, contractors, and businesses.”

Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe noted Wells’ past experience in the restaurant industry. “You’re a hard-working person and I know you’ve been in this role for some time on an interim basis and this is well deserved,” said Keefe.

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito said Wells has raised his family in Revere and that he frequents local establishments. “I like that aspect that he’s rooted in Revere,” said Morabito. “He knows our businesses and he wants to make sure they stay within code.”

Guinasso, who has known Wells since his childhood, said, “The position [director of municipal inspections] you’re coming into is so well-deserved. The manner in which you present yourself and the response you give to councilors and residents is so genuine, so truthful, so factual, and so informative. I know you had good vision back then and I know you’ll do a great job for our city.”

A Revere High School and Johnson and Wales graduate

Michael Wells is a 1989 graduate of Revere High School. He went on to attend one of the nation’s foremost culinary arts colleges, Johnson and Wales in Providence. He has an Associate’s degree in Culinary Arts and a Bachelor’s degree in Food Service Management.

Wells, 46, started his career at Spirit of Boston, the Boston Harbor cruise ship, and was a general manager at 99 Restaurant for 13 years.

In 2016, Wells began his work in the city department he will now lead.

Wells said he will be able to build on the professional relationships he has had with local business owners as a result of his previous work in his position of food inspector.

He noted that all restaurants in the city are currently operating at 100 capacity with a six-foot distance in between tables.

Wells’ offices will be located in the American Legion Building. He will administer the 18-member Municipal Inspections Department.

Wells expressed his gratitude to Mayor Brian Arrigo for the appointment.

“I’m very grateful to Mayor Arrigo for his confidence in me to lead one of the biggest departments in City Hall,” said Wells.

Michael is the son of retired Revere firefighter Stanley Wells and Mary Ellen Wells, a popular waitress at Maggio’s for 37 years.

Michael and his wife, Joan Wells, have four children, Mackenzie, who works at East Boston Savings Bank, Jenna, a former three-sport standout and class president at Revere High School who is a sophomore at Salem State University, Michael, a senior at Northeast Regional specializing in the electrical program, and Jonathan, an eighth grader at Garfield Middle School.

Michael is also the younger brother of Jen Wells, one of the greatest Revere High softball pitchers in history. It was Jen who engineered the biggest upset in the program’s history in the 1989 season, a win over Bishop Fenwick in the Division 1 sectional at Hill Park.

“I knew she was great since the day she started pitching,” said Michael.

Jen’s masterful pitching performance preceded Bishop Fenwick’s streak of seven consecutive Division 1 state championships. It likely would have been eight in a row if not for the day Jen Wells and Revere High stunned the Massachusetts high school softball community.