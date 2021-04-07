News Revere Observes World Autism Awareness Day by Journal Staff • April 7, 2021 • 0 Comments Mayor Brian Arrigo, Chief of Staff Kim Hanton, Revere Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa, and Revere Community School Coordinator Fatou Drammeh joined Revere residents for a photo on April 2, which was the fourteenth annual World Autism Awareness Day. The group is pictured behind the beautiful new sign situated on the City Hall lawn. Participating in the ceremony at Revere City Hall on World Autism Awareness Day in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them are, from left, Community School Coordinator Fatou Drammeh, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Rick Freni Sr., Jodi Freni, and Rick Freni.