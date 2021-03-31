Letters to the Editor

An Easter Message: Made for an Eternal Relationship

Dear Editor,

“What is man that You are mindful of him?” Psalm 139 asks this question and goes on to tell that before being born, God knew our identity! “I am fearfully and wonderfully made” states the psalmist after speaking of God “knitting” us together. Genetic codes of DNA are like strands within each cell “knitted together” for a particular function, a marvelous design of God! Humans bear God’s image and glory in their ability to think, feel, and create. When mankind rebelled, that image was distorted and created a break in fellowship with God, causing sin, death, fear and abnormalities to infect our lives as well as the planet we live on. Many religious paths and philosophies are pursued to answer the question of life’s purpose. Others work to right wrongs, and to appease God, knowing judgment is inevitable. Yet peace illudes us.

God loves all human beings. Knowing we could not restore on our own the fellowship lost, God came down to us! The Easter story is all about reconciling sinful precious mankind to a Holy God! The Cross of Jesus Christ illustrates the length to which God would go to save us from Sin and Death! By accepting the gift of Salvation through God’s beloved Son Jesus Christ, we become reconciled to our Holy Creator. Sin brought death into the world. But we were made for Eternity, not repulsive death. Are you weary of the struggle? Come today to the Savior, Jesus!

Lucia Hunter

MAPC Applauds Gov. Baker for Signing Landmark Climate Bill

Dear Editor,

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) in Boston released the following statement thanking Gov. Baker for signing the new climate bill into law last week:

We at MAPC are thrilled to see this history-making legislation signed into law today. This is a huge win for environmental justice, and will put our state on a clear path toward zero emissions by 2050.

Most impressive of all are the ways this law will help our most marginalized populations, who have consistently borne the brunt of climate related impacts, from heat to flooding to pollution and beyond.

“Massachusetts will also become a leader in offering a net-zero building energy code thanks to this law, enabling future developments to be constructed in a healthier, more climate-resilient way.

Many thanks go to the countless advocates who advanced this legislation, both the House and Senate leadership who made a revamped climate bill their top priority this session, and to Gov. Baker for signing the bill into law so quickly. We can’t wait to get to work supporting our cities and towns in using this moment to plan for a climate-forward future.

Metropolitan Area Planning Council