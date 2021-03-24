IBEW Local 103 Endorses Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Friday, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 103 endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 has endorsed Jeff Turco for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District’s Special Election scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021,” said Louis Antonellis, Local 103 Business Manager. “Jeff earned our endorsement for his long-standing commitment to the working men and women of the Commonwealth and especially for his support on the issues that concern the members of this union. We will urge all of our members and their families in Winthrop and Revere to vote and support your candidacy in this upcoming election.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 103, located in Dorchester, represents electricians and technicians in the Greater Boston Area. IBEW’s mission is to provide developers in the Greater Boston area with the best trained, most efficient, safest electricians and telecommunications specialists, while fostering the union’s values of economic fairness, equal opportunity and charitable giving in the communities they work, live and raise families in.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the men and women of IBEW Local 103 in my corner as I campaign for State Representative of the 19th Suffolk District,” said Turco. “The electrical workers’ contributions to our community are just as important as their livelihoods. I will continue to do my part to support union workers and their families, just as they support ours.”