Giannino Appointed to Metropolitan Beaches Commission

Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Ronald Mariano (D-Quincy) recently appointed State Representative Jessica A. Giannino (D-Revere) to the Metropolitan Beaches Commission. The Metropolitan Beaches Commission was created in 2006 by the Massachusetts Legislature to take an in-depth look at the Boston metropolitan region’s 15 public beaches in Nahant, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, and Hull which are managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

“I want to express gratitude to Speaker Mariano for appointing me to serve as a Commissioner on the Beaches Commission. As the State Representative whose district encompasses America’s First Public Beach, I recognize the responsibility state leaders have to advocate to ensure that the beaches around Greater Boston remain oases for working families by making them safe, clean, as well as a place to go by offering free programming,” said Representative Giannino. “I am proud to join in a line of my two previous predecessors in adding my voice for the greater good of Revere Beach. I am excited to serve, and am looking forward to working with my fellow Commissioners to be champions of our urban beaches.”

The Commission is comprised of elected officials and community, civic, nonprofit, and business leaders from Boston and the metropolitan region’s waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities. Its work is facilitated by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, which has served as lead consultant to the Commission since its inception. Each year the Commission holds public hearings at the State House and in waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities from Nahant to Nantasket, and issues an annual report of its findings and recommendations to the Legislature and to DCR.