Council Approves Riverfront Overlay District

The Revere City Council approved by a 10-1 margin the amending of the Zoning Ordinances of the city relative to the establishment of the Revere Riverfront Overlay District, taking another major step toward the development of a “transformational” project on the G and J Towing Site and the Thayer Area Boatyard.

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino was the lone councilor to vote against the proposal.

Following the vote, Mayor Brian Arrigo commended the councillors “for their vision and foresight on what will be a transformational undertaking we have” in the Riverfront area located near the Revere-Lynn border. Arrigo said the project will dramatically improve the gateway into Revere.

“The amount of time and effort that was put in by residents, city staff, and the City Council – I just want to show my appreciation for the work that was done.”

Arrigo also extended his gratitude to the Council’s Zoning Subcommittee and Ward 5 Councilor John Powers for their support of the RiverFront Master Plan and Overlay District.

“Thank you, Councilor Powers, for your advocacy for Ward 5,” said Arrigo. “As the son of a former Ward 5 city councilor, I appreciate all of the tremendous work that you’ve done for the Pines, the Riverside, the Revere High portion of your district, and of course Oak Island and entirety of Ward 5.”

Interestingly, Powers had delivered a fiery speech before the vote on the Overlay District proposal, expressing his strong support of the project and his dismay at the actions of some residents who were against the plans for the G and J Towing site.

After the meeting, Powers elaborated on the correspondences that were allegedly circulated among residents opposing the Overlay District.

“As a city councilor, I have a responsibility to participate in that vote and not just to listen to people that were negative about it,” said Powers.

He said the additional revenue generated by the project on the G and J site will allow the city to use the funds toward other projects such as a new Revere High School.

“It’s [the Redgate proposal for a 290-unit apartment complex on the G and J site) going to bring money into the city,” said Powers.

And although he didn’t mention him by name, Power seemed to infer that he wasn’t pleased with comments made by Eric Lampedecchio, a past candidate for the Ward 5 seat. Lampedecchio had expressed concerns at the last Zoning Subcommittee meeting about the Redgate proposal and its impact on the entire Point of Pines neighborhood.