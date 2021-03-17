Two Seriously Injured in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer and Five Other Vehicles

At 2:20 p.m. Monday Troopers from the State Police-Revere Barracks and specialized units responded to Route 1 northbound, south of the Route 60 rotary, in Revere for a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles. The driver and passenger in one of the cars, a 44-year-old Peabody woman and a 49-year-old Peabody man, were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation by Troopers suggests the tractor-trailer, a 2019 Volvo operated by a 59-year-old Kingston, N.H., man, rear-ended a 2006 Ford Five Hundred sedan occupied by the Peabody couple in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway. The impact caused subsequent chain reaction collisions between the Ford, a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicle operated by a 48-year-old Danvers man, a 2014 Subaru Outback operated by a 43-year-old Newburyport man, a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by a 39-year-old Danvers man, and a 2013 Honda Accord operated by a 32-year-old Medford man and carrying a 31-year-old Medford man as a passenger.

The occupants of the Ford Five Hundred, one of whom was entrapped and was extricated from the vehicle by Revere firefighters, sustained serious injuries. The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Tiguan were not injured. The occupants of the Outback, Altima and Accord – four people in all – were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County. The result of that investigation will determine if criminal charges will be sought.

The tractor-trailer is owned by Velez Brothers Trucking of Danvers. Multiple lanes on both sides of Route 1 were closed for nearly two hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation.