Teamsters Local 25 Endorses Turco for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

On Friday, Teamster Local 25 endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

“Teamsters Local 25 Officers, Agents and the entire membership is pleased to endorse Jeff Turco’s campaign for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District representing the City of Revere and Town of Winthrop,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters Local 25 President. “During Jeff’s career in public service, he has understood the importance of worker rights, fair wages and the benefits of a union membership. Teamsters Local 25 is proud to endorse Jeff Turco’s campaign and looks forward to working together once he is elected on March 30th.”

Teamsters Local 25 represents nearly 12,000 members in the Greater Boston area.

The Local’s contracts are among the strongest in the nation, covering an unusually broad variety of industries, affording a proud roll call of rights and protections.

“I’m completely humbled to have the support of Teamsters Local 25 as I campaign for State Representative,” said Turco. “My goals have, and will always align with those of Local 25. Together, we will advocate to make our communities better for the working class to live, work and raise a family, especially in Revere and Winthrop.”

As a seasoned attorney with local roots, Jeffrey Turco is the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.