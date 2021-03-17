Mosca and Fidler Back on Home Ice Again

Revere High School Asst. Hockey Coach, James Mosca was back on the ice with the team last Sunday afternoon for the RHS home opener against the Lynn Jets. Joining Mosca prior to the start of the game was his longtime friend and teammate, Mark Fidler.

Mosca and Fidler had played many games a kids at Cronin Rink and others, until Mark Fidler went on to Boston University to join the Eagles on ice. He had an outstanding career as a BU Eagle but maintained his roots and friends in Revere and East Boston.