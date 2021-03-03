News Briefs

Revere Human Rights Commission Launches HRC Listening Series

The City of Revere’s Human Rights Commission announced its HRC Listening Series, a forum where community members are invited to share their stories regarding human rights in the City of Revere. The three-part virtual listening series will take place on Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 AM, and Wednesday, March 24 at 6:00 PM. To participate in the discussion, residents are urged to register at http://www.revere.org/engageHRC. You can also watch on Revere TV, Facebook, or Youtube.

“The Human Rights Commission was reinstated because there was a need for a dedicated body to help inform city policy that ensures the protection of civil and human rights for all residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “This new listening series will serve as an important tool for residents, city employees, local leaders, and the commission members to learn more about where we need to focus our resources and time.”

To encourage further discussion, commission members have created an online engagement page where residents who prefer to provide their stories and ideas in writing can share their stories online. Community members are encouraged to participate in the survey at www.revere.org/engageHRC. The three listening sessions are the first in the series, and more dates will be announced in future months.

“The Human Rights Commission (HRC) is excited to work with our diverse community,” said Janine Grillo Marra, Chair. “We do not want to assume and impose an agenda. We want to hear from all voices, particularly those who feel marginalized and oppressed, to help support and ensure that Revere is welcoming, fair and respectful to all who live, work and visit.”

“As the Human Rights Commission, we have created an outlet for Revere residents and members of the community to share their experiences and stories via the Human Rights Commission Listening Series,” said Chaimaa Mansour Hossaini, Vice Chair. “This is an opportunity to be in the same headspace as our residents and understand issues that are going on in our community and to become more of a family who helps each other out.”

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1 using the statewide website. Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

RAFT Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

HUD awards more than $92.4 million to improve, preserve Mass. public housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $92.4 million in funding to Massachusetts public housing authorities to make capital investments in their public housing units.

This funding is part of $2.7 billion in funding awarded nationally to 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such

as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.

For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced.

The local recipients include:

•Boston Housing Authority – $30,296,108

•Chelsea Housing Authority – $1,017464

•Revere Housing Authority – $430,125

detective mario oliveira scholarship announced

Fisher College is excited to announce the Detective Mario Oliveira Scholarship. Awardees will receive a 25% tuition discount for the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program.

This scholarship is dedicated to Detective Mario Oliveira, who not only took a bullet in the line of fire, but also made a miraculous recovery after nearly losing his life on the operating table. Today, Detective Oliveira shows his commitment to protecting and serving by educating and advocating for police officers, namely fallen and injured officers.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a current law enforcement officer employed for at least one year, an officer permanently injured on the job, or the immediate family member of a fallen officer. In addition, multiple scholarships will be awarded annually. Learn more about the scholarship and eligibility requirements at https://www.fisher.edu/admissions/financial-aid/scholarships/mario-oliveira-scholarship.

Brian Perrin, Chief of Police at Fisher College, who has also held high ranking positions within the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Winthrop Police Departments, believes that Detective Oliveria is a positive role model for anyone looking to pursue a career in Criminal Justice.

“Detective Oliveira is a hero to his community and to his fellow brothers and sisters in blue. It is my pleasure to see those attending Fisher College joining him in the force for positive change,” Chief Perrin said.

Learn more about Fisher College’s Master of Science Program in Criminal Justice https://www.fisher.edu/academics/graduate/master-of-science-in-criminal-justice.