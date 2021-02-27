Juan Jaramillo Is Endorsed by Revere School Committee Woman, Stacey Rizzo for State Representative

Special to the Journal

Revere elected officials continue to rally behind Revere’s Juan Jaramillo for State Representative of the 19th Suffolk District. Revere School Committeewoman Stacey Rizzo announced her endorsement of Jaramillo for the March 2nd special election.

“I have known Juan since he was in elementary school at the McKinley School, where I worked. He was always going to be a fighter for our city and showed it from a young age by the way he cared for and mentored his classmates, said Rizzo,” I am delighted by the advocate Juan has become to strengthen our public schools and to help the most vulnerable in the community. We would be lucky to have him as our next state representative.”

Rizzo represents the Revere Public Schools on the Board of Directors of the North Shore Collaborative and serves as the vice president of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.

“I am honored to have the support of School Committeewoman Rizzo,” said Jaramillo. “During my time at the McKinley School, Ms. Rizzo empowered me to serve the community by making me feel like I was part of it. I look forward to partnering with her to make sure that our district schools receive the funding from the state that they need and deserve.”

Rizzo is the latest revere elected official to endorse jaramillo. He has also been endorsed by revere School committeewomen Susan Gravellese, Carol Tye; councilors Patrick Keefe, Steve Morabito, and Ira Novoselsky; and former council president Catherine Belinfante-Penn.

Jaramillo has also picked up endorsements from SEIU local 509, SEIU local 1199, SEIU local 32BJ, SEIU local 888, unite here local 26, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, The Boston Teachers Union, Mass Alliance, Progressive Massachusetts, and Act on Mass.

The 19th suffolk includes all of ward 2 in revere, along with precincts 1 and 2 of ward 1, precincts 2 and 3 of ward 3, and precinct 3 of ward 5.

The special election primary for the district, recently vacated by former House Speaker Robert DeLeo, will be held on tuesday, march 2nd, with the general election on tuesday, march 30th.

Jaramillo is the only revere candidate on the ballot.