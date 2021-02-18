Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins endorses Valentino Capobianco for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Valentino Capobianco, candidate for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District, received the endorsement from Sheriff Steve Tompkins. Sheriff Tompkins has served as the Sheriff of Suffolk County since 2013, when he was appointed, following eleven prior years at the Department. He was elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016.

Sheriff Tompkins issued the following statement regarding his endorsement:

“I am giving my endorsement to Valentino Capobianco for State Representative because I have seen firsthand how dedicated and committed he is to the people of Winthrop and the wellbeing of his community as a whole. I’ve known and worked with Tino for many years now, and he has always been a relentless advocate for quality education and access to good schools, mental health services, substance use treatment, criminal justice reform, and the myriad of constituent service needs of his community, for all people and in every capacity that he has served in.”

Capobianco offered the following comment on the endorsement:

“I am honored to have the support of Sheriff Tompkins, who leads every single day to tackle some of the most important issues in this district. Tompkins has been a champion for accessible mental health care and addiction recovery services. He has opened educational programs at the Suffolk County House of Correction that helps currently incarcerated people gain vital skills. I look forward to working with him on criminal justice reform as the next state legislator for the 19th Suffolk District.”

Capobianco most recently served as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to Speaker DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.