Organized labor backs Capobianco in 19th Suffolk State Representative race

Special to the Journal

Valentino Capobianco’s Campaign for State House has received a considerable boost from organized labor since his official launch in January. This past week, he earned endorsements from Iron Workers Local 7 and Operating Engineers Local 4. They join IBEW Local 2222, OPEIU Local 453, LEA Professional Association Local 0394, Transport Workers Local 2054, and USW 12012 in supporting Capobianco in the March 2nd Primary in the 19th Suffolk District.

Capobianco issued the following statement:

“I am proud that my campaign has earned the endorsement of so many labor organizations. I grew up in a union household, and my campaign is focused on continuing to deliver results for working families. As a current Winthrop School Committee member, I fought for teacher raises while preventing layoffs. As the Chief of Staff to Senator Paul Feeney, I have a track record of standing up for Massachusetts workers. As a State Representative, I will continue that fight on Beacon Hill by pushing to increase the minimum wage, keep workers on their feet as we navigate this pandemic, and ensure that every person in Massachusetts has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Capobianco most recently served as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to Speaker DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.