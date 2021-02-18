MOSES Endorse DelVento for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit Winthrop and Revere hard, the Alicia DelVento for State Representative campaign is proud to announce the endorsement of the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers & Scientists (MOSES). Alicia DelVento and MOSES President Patrick Russell issued the following statements to accompany the endorsement:

“From the Department of Public Health epidemiologists to Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) operators and lab technicians, the technical, engineering, and scientific employees of 29 different state agencies that make up MOSES have had our back as they ensured the Commonwealth continues to function throughout this pandemic. I promise, if elected, I will have theirs.”

“The Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES) has voted to endorse Alicia DelVento for the 19th Suffolk House seat,” said MOSES President Patrick Russell. “MOSES recognizes Alicia’s commitment to public employees and retirees and is proud to endorse and stand with her candidacy. We look forward to working with Alicia as she continues to advocate for policies that protect hard-working state employees and make the Commonwealth a great place to work and live.”