Jaramillo builds momentum with big endorsements from statewide groups

Special to the Journal

A few days after earning massive endorsements from SEIU Local 32BJ, and UNITE HERE Local 26, Juan Jaramillo has continued to build momentum as the strongest candidate to succeed Robert DeLeo as state representative for the 19th Suffolk District by securing endorsements from Mass Alliance, Progressive Massachusetts, and Act On Mass.

“I’m humbled by the strong support our campaign is getting from leading statewide groups and Revere and Winthrop voters,” Jaramillo said. “Our communities have been hit very hard by the covid pandemic, and I’m ready to get to work on day one to make sure that our residents get the vaccines we need, and that our working families and small businesses get financial relief that will rebuild our economy.”

“[We are] excited to endorse Juan Jaramillo to represent Revere and Winthrop. Massachusetts is facing massive challenges ahead on climate change, economic inequality, and education funding. Juan’s experience working as an intern in Speaker DeLeo’s office and as Legislative Director for Senator Boncore positions him to hit the ground running as an elected official. But it is his work as a mentor, football coach; going from cleaning hospital beds to being a labor leader that gives us the confidence that he will be a tireless fighter for the people of the 19th Suffolk,” said Mass Alliance, a coalition of 28 political and advocacy groups committed to electing candidates who will work to make Massachusetts a leader on education, climate, and healthcare justice for all residents.

“With resounding support from our members, Progressive Mass is proud to endorse Juan Jaramillo for the 19th Suffolk seat. As an immigrant, a longtime community leader with a proven track record of passing legislation at the state house, and union organizer representing frontline workers for SEIU 32BJ, Jaramillo is the clear working families choice for Winthrop and Revere.” said Progressive Mass, a grassroots organization mobilizing to end income and wealth inequality in Massachusetts.

“We believe one candidate in the race stands out as being a champion for the policies working people need, and will work to bring transparency into the State House,” said Act On Mass, an advocacy group working to increase State House transparency in Massachusetts. “We’re inspired by the grassroots campaign he’s built in such a short time and the momentum he’s building.”

Jaramillo, who is building the strongest coalition of support, has also been endorsed by Revere City Councilor Patrick Keefe, Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito, Former Council President Catherine Belinfante-Penn and Revere School Committee Member and former Superintendent Carol Tye.

The Democratic party primary for the special election for the 19th Suffolk district is on March 2nd. Request your mail-in-ballot today at massearlyvote.com or vote in person on Election Day. Go to juanforrep.com/voting to find your local voting location. The district covers Winthrop and parts of Revere (Ward 1: Precincts 1, 2, Ward 2, Ward 3: Precincts 2, 3, Ward 5: Precinct 3.)