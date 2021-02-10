Revere City Councilor Patrick Keefe Endorses Juan Jaramillo for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Revere City Councilor Patrick Keefe announced his endorsement of Revere’s own Juan Jaramillo for State Representative for the 19 th Suffolk District. Keefe was elected to the Revere City Council in 2017 for Ward Four and has served on the council since. Councilor Keefe works in operations management for Legal Seafood and also served as the President of Revere Pop Warner, was elected to serve as the Council’s president for the 2020 session.

Jaramillo and Keefe serve together on Revere’s Democratic City Committee, where Keefe serves as Treasurer. “I’ve known Juan for over 8 years and he has always been a fighter for Revere. I feel it’s important that the representatives should reflect the district that they serve,” said Keefe ( D-Ward 4) . In his endorsement, Keefe highlighted Juan’s understanding of the district, “Juan the only Revere candidate, is a great representation of our city’s people, our schools, our businesses, character, work ethic, and its greatest asset is our diversity. I am confident Juan will be a great representative for the district and I am excited to announce my support in his campaign.” He closed by saying, “Speaker DeLeo was a true champion for our community delivering for all of the residents of this district. Juan is the only candidate with a track record of bringing results, from getting us the seed funding money for the Revere Substance Use Disorder Initiative to expanding access to healthcare to our residents by bringing the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to Revere and Winthrop.”

Revere is among the communities in the Commonwealth hardest hit by the pandemic this year. A diverse community, Revere faces a confluence of crises in public health, education, housing, and in our economy.

“I am honored by Councilor Keefe’s endorsement,” said Jaramillo (D – Revere). “As Council President, Councilor Keefe’s led our communities through some of the hardest times of the pandemic. Councilor Keefe paid close attention to the needs of our most vulnerable residents, I look forward to working with him to ensure this city’s residents continue to receive the care, education, and housing they deserve during this difficult time.

Juan Jaramillo, a life-long Revere resident, is running to represent Revere and Winthrop in the House of Representatives 19 th Suffolk District. Jaramillo, the only Revere candidate on the ballot, will fill Speaker Robert DeLeo’s seat if elected in the March 2 nd special primary.