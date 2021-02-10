Massachusetts Retirees Association Endorses Jeffrey Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Retirees Association endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election is set for March 30th with the Primary being held on March 2nd.

“Mass Retirees is proud to endorse Jeff Turco for State Representative. Not only is Jeff someone we have worked closely with on a variety of issues for many years, but he is also someone we view as a friend and supporter of public retirees,” said Mass Retirees President Frank Valeri. “I got to know Jeff very well when we both worked in the State Senate. He’s the ideal candidate to hit the ground running on day 1, with a wealth of experience and deep roots in the community.”

Throughout the Massachusetts Retirees Association’s 52-year history, the Association has become widely recognized as one of the strongest lobby groups on Beacon Hill. Its 52,000 members consist of retirees of the state, teachers’, city, town, county, authority and district retirement systems.

“As a longtime supporter of the association and someone familiar with the type of lawmakers that Mass Retirees aligns with, this endorsement is a huge honor,” said Turco. “I look forward to advocating on behalf of all the women and men who so generously dedicated the better part of their lives to serving their communities and the Commonwealth.”

As a seasoned attorney with local roots, Jeffrey Turco is the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.