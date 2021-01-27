News Briefs

City Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Following a successful first responder vaccination campaign, the Cities of Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop announced plans for another clinic to take place on Thursday, January 28. The clinic is offering 500 appointment slots to home-based and other health care workers who live or work in Revere, Chelsea or Winthrop, fit within the State’s Phase I requirements and have not yet been vaccinated. Each municipality is conducting outreach to medical and dental offices and home health care agencies to generate awareness of the opportunity and use all available vaccines.

“Providing our first vaccinations to our first responders last week was an amazing experience and a tremendous accomplishment for our public health teams,” said Lauren Buck, public health nurse for the City of Revere. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Public Health to offer as many vaccination clinics as we can under the phased guidelines. The logistics of getting a three-community first responder vaccine clinic off the ground proved challenging, but incredibly rewarding. We have already learned so much about how to run an effective and efficient clinic and will continue to provide this service to our residents in the coming months, as additional members of the public become eligible for the vaccine.”

The Revere Board of Health urges residents to fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Communications Update form at www.revere.org/vaccine-signup. The City will continue to communicate with this group of individuals and notify them of their eligibility to participate in future clinics in the City.

This morning the Revere Board of Health recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 among Revere residents. The city is now averaging 64.7 new cases a day and its 14-day positivity rate is 13%.

Council Offers Moment of Silence for Betty Argenzio

The City Council, at the request of Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, held a moment of silence in memory of Mrs. Betty Argenzio, who died on Jan. 18.

Mrs. Argenizo was a school nurse in the Revere schools for many years. She was the mother of Supt. of Public Works and Traffic Commission Chair Paul Argenzio.

Appearing later in the Council meeting for a DPW-related discussion, Paul Argenzio personally thanked the councilors for their kind tribute to his mother.

MVES Offers Free Transportation Services

To COVID-19 Vaccine Sites for Adults 60 years and older

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is offering free transportation services via one of MVES’ transportation providers to adults 60 years and older to COVID-19 vaccine sites near your home. MVES understands that older adults are more susceptible to the pandemic and feels it is important to help all older residents in its 11 communities served get vaccinated. So if you live in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop, give us a call!

To make it simple, there are only three eligibility guidelines to get approved for your two roundtrips: be 60 years of age or older; don’t have other means to get to a vaccination site; or don’t have access to the vaccines at the building complex where you live. When taking your trips, masks will be required. Make sure to call us in plenty of time so you can plan the most convenient travel time for yourself.

Visit the State’s website at www.mass.gov for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and what phase you fall under.

Massachusetts National Guard Selected to Provide Additional Assistance in Washington, D.C.

At the request of federal authorities, members of the Massachusetts National Guard, alongside National Guard members from other states, will provide additional assistance in Washington, D.C., to support the United States Secret Service beginning this week.

Governor Charlie Baker today signed an order approving up to 700 Massachusetts Air and Army National Guard personnel for the mission, which was requested by the Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau, and Secret Service. These guard members will be traveling to Washington in the coming days and are expected to return to the Commonwealth on February 23.

This mission is separate from the 500 personnel who served last week in DC in support of inauguration events and returned home to Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Massachusetts National Guard will ensure all appropriate force health protection measures are implemented leading up to, and throughout, the mission. This includes pre-departure screenings, COVID-19 testing, and mandatory mask wear. Additionally, Soldiers and Airmen will have individual rooms while deployed to the D.C. area to further reduce risks during this pandemic.

Today’s activation will not interfere with the Massachusetts National Guard’s ability to respond to and assist in emergencies within the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts National Guard trains regularly with military, law enforcement, and civilian agencies to provide a broad spectrum of services in support of security, logistics, disaster relief, and other missions. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities and their frequent side-by-side training with state and local first responders makes them well-suited for this mission.