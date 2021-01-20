Northeast Metro Tech Reminds Prospective Students to Register for Q & A Session Before Application Deadline

Superintendent David DiBarri is encouraging prospective students to sign up for a Zoom question and answer session to learn more about Northeast Metro Tech before the priority deadline for applications.

The priority deadline for admissions is March 1. To begin an online application, click here. Those who do not currently have students enrolled at Northeast Metro Tech will need to create an account in order to submit an application. For instructions on this process, click here.

Northeast Metro Tech serves students from the the communities of Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn. Prospective students from those communities are encouraged to apply.

Northeast Metro Tech offers career and technical education programs in numerous subject areas including: auto body, automotive technology, business technology, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, dental assisting, design and visual communications, drafting and design, early childhood education, electrical, health assisting, HVAC and refrigeration, metal fabrication and joining technologies, plumbing and pipefitting, and robotics and automation.

To sign up for a live question and answer question via Zoom about Northeast Metro Tech and its programs, click here.

Zoom sessions are being offered on the following days:

Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.

Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Sessions will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese and those who speak other languages can request translation assistance when they sign up for a zoom session online.

Rolling admissions applications will be accepted after March 1, and additional question and answer sessions will be held over Zoom this spring as well. Dates for those sessions will be announced as soon as they become available.

For more information about admissions, contact the Admissions Office at 781-246-0810 ext. 1302.