Zambuto Elected Council President

The Revere City Council unanimously elected Councilor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto as president at its first meeting of the new year Monday night.

After recording the 11-0 vote, City Clerk Ashley Melnik announced, “Councilor Zambuto is the new City Council president for 2021.”

The newly elected leadership team for the Revere City Council in 2021, President Anthony Zambuto (left) and Vice President Gerry Visconti, pictured in the Council Chambers Monday night.

In his acceptance speech, Zambuto said he was humbled by the support of his colleagues.

“I’m fortunate to have a great group of professionals to work with,” said Zambuto. “I’m truly honored to be their leader this year and I know that we’re going to do great things in partnership with the administration and with a lot of great communication between the administration and the City Council. I’m looking forward to a very productive year for the citizens. I am humbled by the support and the trust and I will not let you down.”

Prior to Zambuto’s speech, outgoing Council President Patrick Keefe said, “From the bottom of my heart it has truly been an honor to serve the residents of Revere and my fellow colleagues.”

Visconti elected vice president

Councilor-at-Large Gerry Visconti was elected vice president of the City Council for 2021.

Visconti is beginning the second year of his first term on the Council.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for their support and electing me as vice president,” said Visconti. “I would also like to congratulate Councilor Zambuto as our newly elected president. I look forward to working with him as well as my colleagues on the Council, as well as the administration, in what I expect to be another challenging year in our city. I am humbled by this and will work very diligently and hard with this Council to move this city forward.”