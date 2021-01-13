Revere Board of Health Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccinations: City Will Administer Vaccines in Accordance With State’s Schedule

The Board of Health continues to work closely with the Department of Public Health to coordinate vaccine distribution according to the three-phased approach directed by the Baker-Polito Administration. The Board of Health expects to administer vaccines in Revere in accordance with each of the three phases, starting with a clinic for first responders this week.

Residents can visit revere.org/vaccine-signup to be notified when distribution begins for the phase they are eligible for.

Lighthouse Nursing Care Center’s ‘supernurse’ Angelina Silva receives her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have been working with the State for several weeks to ensure we are prepared to administer vaccines to Revere residents as soon as they are available. We do want to remind residents that all vaccinations must be administered within the state’s phasing guidelines and that no exceptions can be made,” said Lauren Buck, Public Health Nurse for the City of Revere. “A vaccine will only be effective if people take it, and we have also begun the work of public education, sharing the facts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and building trust within the community.”

Phase One Distribution

(December 2020-February 2021)

• First Responders: The Cities of Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop, in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, will hold a three-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic for first responders to be held on Friday, January 15, Saturday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 20. The clinic will be open to all sworn officers of the three cities’ police and fire departments, EMS services and 911 dispatchers. First responders will be assigned appointments through an online scheduling platform based on their availability.

• Long term care facilities: All of Revere’s long term care facilities are participating in the Federal government’s vaccination program in collaboration with CVS Health and Walgreens. All facilities have either begun the vaccination process or will begin the process this month.

• Health Care Workers: Health care workers in Revere are being vaccinated directly through their employers.

Phase Two Distribution

The State has scheduled the second phase of vaccine distribution for February through April and will include:

• Individuals that have two or more comorbidities or are over the age of 75

• Early education and K-12 workers, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers

• Adults 65+

• Individuals with one comorbidity

The Revere Board of Health will remain ready to administer vaccines to individuals within this category in collaboration with the Department of Public Health.

Phase Three Distribution

The third phase of vaccine distribution is scheduled by the state to begin in April of 2021 and will make the vaccine available to the general public. The Revere Board of Health will remain ready to administer vaccines to residents in collaboration with the Department of Public Health.