Construction Update: Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through Jan. 23

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone is in the median. As of Wednesday, 12/23 all 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

*From Monday 1/11 through Friday, 1/15, Route 1 Southbound will experience full overnight closures (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

*The detour for these closures will be that southbound traffic will exit Route 1 at Carter Street, travel on Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left onto Everett Avenue, and turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp to rejoin the highway.

Local Street Closures

•5th STREET: On Monday, 1/11, Tuesday, 1/12, and Wednesday, 1/13 5TH street will be closed during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

•ARLINGTON STREET: On Thursday, 1/14 and Friday, 1/15 Arlington Street will be closed during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•Route 1 Southbound: Completion of new bridge deck and placement of Bridge Barrier will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

For more information about the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, please visit the project website.

Completed Work

•As of 12/27, the Tobin Bridge portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves project is now complete. All remaining work is within the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the job.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police detail, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones. The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule