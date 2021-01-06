Representative Jessica A. Giannino Sworn Into Massachusetts House of Representatives

In a socially-distanced inaugural ceremony, Governor Charles D. Baker officially administered the oath of office to the 192nd Massachusetts General Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Among the legislators being sworn-in was the newly-elected State Representative for the Sixteenth Suffolk District, Jessica A. Giannino. Representative Giannino, whose district includes parts of the Cities of Revere and Chelsea and the Town of Saugus, was assigned “Seat 22” in the House Chamber, a seat that has a lot of meaning to the district and served as the very seat of Rep. Giannino’s immediate three predecessors.

“I am so very humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve you – the people of Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus. A sincere thank you to the voters of the Sixteenth Suffolk District who have chosen to send me to Beacon Hill to be your voice in the Massachusetts House of Representatives,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “Now, the work truly begins! I look forward to working with Speaker Mariano and all of my colleagues this upcoming legislative session to achieve great things for the Sixteenth Suffolk District and the entire Commonwealth.”

Giannino acknowledged that because of COVID restrictions, it was very unfortunate that her family and supporters were not able to join her at the State House of this special day.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to my family – particularly my grandmother, Joann Giannino and my father, Chris Giannino – for their unwavering love and encouragement over the years, and my deep gratitude to my friends and supporters for your dedication in helping to get me elected to this position,” Giannino reflected. “I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge my late grandfather, Christy Giannino. I know that he would be so proud if he was here to say that both his granddaughter and his niece served as State Representative for the Sixteenth Suffolk District.”