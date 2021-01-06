MBTA Partners With Patriots, Revolution, and Patriot Place to Distribute Masks and Hand Sanitizer

The MBTA is pleased to announce that the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Patriot Place recently donated 2,500 facemasks and 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute to MBTA riders in support of the T’s Ride Safer campaign.

“The health and safety of our riders and employees continue to be our top priorities during these challenging times,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “The MBTA greatly appreciates this contribution from the Patriots, Revolution, and Patriot Place as we strive to provide safe, essential transit services to those who rely on buses and trains.”

“We are proud to support the MBTA’s Ride Safer program to help meet the ongoing needs for masks and hand sanitizer in our surrounding communities,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “We are thankful to continue our strong partnership with the MBTA by teaming up on this great initiative to keep members of our communities safe and healthy.”

The MBTA’s Ride Safer campaign consists of three components: providing face coverings to riders in need at key stations during peak travel times; signage and messaging to promote the importance of keeping a safe distance and wearing face coverings while on the T; and the Ride Safer webpage at mbta.com/RideSafer that provides travel tips and a behind-the-scenes look at the MBTA’s expanded efforts to clean and disinfect stations and vehicles.