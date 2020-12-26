Zambuto Reportedly has the Votes to be the Next Council President

There is an ongoing jovial debate about who is the actual dean of the Revere City Council: Councilor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto or Ward 3 Councilor Arthur Guinasso. But that’s more or less a tribute to the experience and long-time, record of dedicated service that the two councilors bring to the 11-member board. Guinasso served as Council President in 2019. Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe is winding down his 2020 term as Council President, and like Guinasso, he was lauded by his colleagues for his excellent leadership – especially so during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit this city very hard. Anthony Zambuto is about to take the reins as President of the Revere City Council for 2021, having reportedly secured the votes for the prestigious position. Mayor Brian Arrigo actually gets credit for revealing the “scoop,” calling Zambuto “the incoming Council President” at the city’s Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 15. “I said, ‘Mayor Arrigo, you’re not supposed to announce that yet, until I’m elected,’’’ jested Zambuto. But according to sources, in political terminology Zambuto “has the votes and it’s a done deal” that he will ascend to the position of Council President for the third time in his 21-year career. He previously served as Council President in 2010 and 2014. Zambuto said his colleagues have, in fact, pledged their support. The official vote is conducted at the first meeting of the new year. It is expected to be a unanimous vote for Zambuto. “I am excited. I’m looking forward to it,” said Zambuto. “It’s an election year and I feel I’m probably the best to lead the group during an election year with my experience. I don’t like to brag, but I think I do a good job as Council President. I don’t let things get out of control. I do think Patrick Keefe did a fine job this year.” Zambuto said the year ahead is going to a busy one with a lot of development happening in the city. Revere is also continuing to battle the COVID-19 health crisis. “At this time and this place in the city’s history, I felt it was a good thing for me to the president,” said Zambuto. Zambuto intends to run for re-election as a councilor-at-large next fall. “As long I’m making a difference here, I’m going to stay. As long as I feel I’m contributing to the progress of the city, I’ll continue to run. When I feel I’m not relevant anymore, I’ll walk away.” Councilor-at-Large Gerry Visconti will reportedly be elected as Vice President of the Council for 2021.