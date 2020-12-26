Police Briefs 12-23-2020

The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the listed dates and times (in military time):

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

0100: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) at Mill and Vinal Sts. The officer filed a report.

0152: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Malden St. The officer filed a report.

0215: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0232: Suspicious activity at Emmet Terrace and School St. The officer provided assistance.

0510: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Broadway. The officer filed a report.

0510: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

0702: Breaking & entering (B&E) into a building on Winthrop Ave. The officer filed a report.

0951: Domestic disturbance on Mountain Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1043: Assault on Salem St. The officer spoke to the party.

1229: Complaint on Grover St. The officer provided assistance.

1232: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Sea View Ave. The officer filed a report.

1513: Disabled MV on American Legion Highway. The officer provided assistance.

1534: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Broadway. The officer filed a report.

1631: Threats on Pearl St. The officer provided assistance.

1658: Domestic disturbance on Mountain Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1810: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on the Revere Beach Parkway.

2003: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on the Revere Beach Parkway.

2138: Domestic disturbance on Mill St. Officers arrested Jorge A. Guzman, 42, of Mill St., for the criminal offense of assault & battery (A&B) on a family or household member.

2212: Disabled MV on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The MV was towed.

2336: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle (MV) on Proctor Ave.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

0004: Noise disturbance on Roughan St. The officer provided assistance.

0108: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Bennington St.

0113: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Robert Rd.

0117: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Robert Rd.

0206: Disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0314: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle (MV) on Centennial Ave.

0322: A repossession company reported the repo of a motor vehicle (MV) on Porter Ave.

0730: Vandalism on Taft St. The officer filed a report.

0938: A MV was reported stolen on No. Shore Rd. The officer filed a report.

1010: Fraud on Constitution Ave. The officer filed a report.

1028: Officers assisted another agency on Revere Beach Blvd. and arrested Michael J. Balboni, 51, of 425 Revere Beach Blvd., on an outstanding warrant and for the criminal offenses of trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl and possession of an electric stun gun.

1045: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Rand St.

1129: Traffic complaint at Broadway and Cooledge St. The MV was moved.

1341: MVA on Oak Island St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1455: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Hauman St.

1541: Landlord/tenant disturbance on Walnut St. The officer provided assistance.

1546: Domestic disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1629: Domestic disturbance on Walnut St. The officer restored the peace.

1646: Disabled MV on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1646: Domestic disturbance on Harrington St. The officer provided assistance.

1700: Complaint on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1725: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer provided assistance.

1832: An officer stopped a MV for a civil infraction at Eliot Circle and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1840: Domestic disturbance on Harrington St. The officer provided assistance.

1918: Domestic disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1929: A motor vehicle (MV) that had been reported as stolen was recovered on the Revere Beach Parkway.

2119: Domestic disturbance on Arnold St. The officer issued a summons to court to a 51 year-old Revere resident for the criminal offense of improper storage of a large-capacity firearm.

2214: Suspicious activity on Sumner St. The officer provided assistance.

2316: Noise disturbance on Belgrade St. The officer restored the peace.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

0139: Suspicious activity on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0912: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

0956: Suspicious activity on Nahant Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

1000: Parking complaint at Thornton St. and Franklin Ave. The MV was towed.

1157: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.

1246: Larceny on Oakwood Ave. The officer filed a report.

1303: Larceny on Ocean Ave. The officer filed a report.

1319: Parking complaint on Revere St. The officer spoke to the party.

1328: A motor vehicle (MV) that had been reported as stolen was recovered on the Revere Beach Parkway.

1401: Animal complaint on Endicott Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

1622: Officers who were following up on an investigation on the Revere Beach Parkway arrested a 42 year-old Revere man on an outstanding warrant.

1625: B&E into a building on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.

1744: MVA on American Legion Highway. The officer will file a report.

1822: Landlord/tenant disturbance on Hy-Sil Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1826: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1902: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Tedford Ave. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1911: officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Cushman Ave. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

2232: Noise disturbance on Adams Ct. The officer restored the peace.

2235: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on American Legion Highway for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

0051: A repossession company reported the repo of a MV on Revere Beach Blvd.

0401: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer arrested Shomari Copeland, 40, of Boston, for the criminal offenses of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and unlicensed possession of an assault weapon.

0533: Traffic complaint at Central Ave. and Broadway. The officer filed an accident report.

0742: Larceny at BJ’s. The officer filed a report.

0843: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) at Eaton and Hall Sts. The officer issued a citation to an operator, a 39 year-old Lowell man, for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a MV.

0921: MVA on Ward St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

0955: Threats on Squire Rd. The officer spoke to the party.

1325: Parking complaint at Grover and Augustus Sts. The MV was moved.

1453: Larceny on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

1608: Suspicious activity on Suffolk Downs Rd. The officer filed a report.

1655: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Victoria St.

1703: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1727: Shoplifting on Furlong Dr. The officer provided assistance.

1831: Parking complaint on Bateman Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1854: Disabled MV at Revere St. and the American Legion Highway. The officer provided assistance.

1909: B&E into a building on Yeamans St. The officer provided assistance.

1932: Suspicious activity at the Winthrop Parkway and Leverett Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1939: An officer stopped a MV on Vane St. and issued a citation to the operator, a 20 year-old East Boston man, for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a MV.

2043: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Broadway for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2220: Parking complaint at Patriot Parkway and Gage Ave. The MV was towed.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

0006: Suspicious activity on Washington Ave. The MV was moved.

0046: Unwanted person on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

0107: Violation of a 209A order on Beach St. The officer spoke to the party.

0141: An officer served a 209A order upon a Beach St. resident.

0718: Domestic disturbance on Yeamans St. Officers arrested Alfredo Rivera, 62, of Yeamans St., for the criminal offense of assault & battery upon a family or household member.

0728: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on the Revere Beach Parkway.

0759: Parking complaint on Arlington Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

0852: Parking complaint on Taft St. The MV was towed.

0857: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Mills Ave. and No. Shore Rd. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1117: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Broadway for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1119: MVA on the American Legion Highway. The officer filed a report.

11149: B&E into a MV on Haddon St. The officer filed a report.

1227: Larceny on Hichborn St. The officer filed a report.

1243: MVA with property damage on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1320: Animal complaint on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1358: Disturbance on Pleasant St. The officer restored the peace.

1415: Disturbance on Whitin Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1603: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on No. Shore Rd. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1635: MVA on Salem St. The officer filed a report.

1647: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on VFW Parkway for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1745: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Kimball and Walnut Aves. and issued a citation to a 21 year-old Somerville man for the criminal offenses of unlicensed operation of a MV, operating a MV after his right to operate had been suspended, and operating an uninsured MV.

1849: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1857: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at No. Shore Rd. and Revere St. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1857: Unwanted person on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.

1902: Parking complaint on Barrett St. The MV was towed.

1911: Complaint on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

1928: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

1931: Unwanted person on Ocean Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2024: Domestic disturbance on Yeamans St. The officer restored the peace.

2112: Complaint on Broadway. The officer arrested a 32 year-old Chelsea man on an outstanding warrant.

2136: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Victoria St. The officers arrested Amanda P. Ortiz, 23, of 96 Hichborn St., for the criminal offenses of operating a MV while under the influence of drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer in the conduct of his duty, and negligent operation of a MV. They also arrested Pedro A. Montiel Jr., 33, of Lynn, for the criminal offenses of operating a MV while under the influence of liquor (OUI), reckless operation of a MV, operating a MV with a suspended license, and operating a MV with a license suspended for OUI while OUI.

2145: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Ward St.

2229: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to a 33 year-old Chelsea man for the criminal offenses of unlicensed operation of a MV and operating an uninsured MV.

2309: Abandoned MV on Bennett Highway. The MV was towed.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 0500: A repossession company reported the repo of a MV on Vane St. 0733: Suspicious activity at Cooledge and Adams Sts. The officer provided assistance. 0809: Parking complaint at Sumner St. and Shirley Ave. The MV was moved. 0826: MVA on Salem St. The officer will file a report. 0919: Hit-and-run MVA at Copeland Circle. 0959: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Shurtleff St. 1018: Suspicious activity at Malden and Geneva Sts. The officer provided assistance. 1026: Unwanted person on Pratt St. The officer spoke to the party. 1054: An officer served a 209A order upon a Larkin St. resident. 1104: Threats to kill on No. Shore Rd. The officer filed a report. 1153: Parking complaint on Lee Burbank Highway and Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance. 1205: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Walnut and Shirley Aves. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 1238: MVA on Squire Rd. A person was transported to the hospital. 1346: MVA at Broadway and the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance. 1350: Suspicious activity on Proctor Ave. The officer spoke to the party. 1427: MVA on Harris St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 1543: Complaint on Charger St. The officer spoke to the party. 1601: Suspicious activity on Proctor Ave. The officer issued a summons for a criminal complaint to a 42 year-old Revere man for the criminal offenses of operating a motor vehicle (MV) with a suspended license (subsequent offense), operating a MV while under the influence of drugs, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance (subseq. offense), and illegal possession of a Class E controlled narcotic substance. 1730: Complaint on Raymond Rd. The officer restored the peace. 1751: An officer served a 209A order upon an Overlook Ridge Terrace resident. 1801: Disabled MV at No. Shore Rd. and Oak Island St. The MV was towed. 1802: An officer maintained the peace on Winthrop Ave. 1807: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Overlook Ridge Terrace. 1818: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Ward St. 1823: MVA at Broadway and Revere St. The officer issued a citation to a 20 year-old Revere man for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a MV. 1907: Threats to kill on Atlantic Ave. The officer provided assistance. 1917: Well-being check on Squire Rd. The officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 36 year-old Malden man for the criminal offenses of two counts of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance (subseq. offense). 2005: Domestic disturbance on Elmwood St. The officer will file a report. 2011: Domestic disturbance on Overlook Ridge Terr. The officer provided assistance. 2102: Noise disturbance on Wilson St. The officer spoke to the party. 2031: Disturbance on Broadway. The officer spoke to the party. 2102: Larceny on Vane St. The officer spoke to the party. 2123: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Park Ave. 2207: Suspicious activity on Parkside Place. The officer spoke to the party. 2212: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive. 2300: Disturbance on Hillside Ave. The officer filed a report.