Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation Museum Shop Day

By Marianne Salza

The Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) is stocked with holiday items that celebrate the history of Revere. On December 5, RSCHP presented a Museum Shop Day in the main meeting room, and featured their 2020 ornament. Designed by committee member, Vanessa Biasella, Director of Gift Shop Operations, the ornament highlights the façade of the newly renovated museum building.

“We’re noticing that people have been saying, ‘We didn’t know you had this,’” said Bob Upton, President. “We have a full line of Norman Gautreau prints, and the Revere Beach Chips book, by Peter McCauley. We’re excited about our new line of t-shits.”

Learn about Revere’s richness through history books, stunning images of Revere Beach, and a children’s coloring book. Purchase whimsical t-shirts with statements such as “Free Ticket to Wonderland,” and “Take Me Down to Old Revere Beach,” which illustrates a pair of young ladies frolicking in the ocean.

“We’ve had a good turnout,” added Upton, “and are practicing social distancing with a hand a sanitizing station when you come in, and contact tracing.”

Visit the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation, located at 108 Beach Street, on Saturday, December 12, 9-11am, for the next Museum Shop Day. For more information, call (781) 286-2226.