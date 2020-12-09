News Briefs

City of Revere Parks and Rec Dept. Announces Virtual Holiday Events

The City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department yesterday announced two virtual holiday events for Revere residents. Because of COVID-19, many of the Cityâ€™s traditional holiday events have been canceled. However, the Parks and Recreation Department has made sure to offer alternative events for those wishing to celebrate the holiday season. Earlier this month, RevereTV and a small group of elected officials kicked off the holiday season with a virtual tree lighting at City Hall with Santa Claus. To watch the event, please click here.

Zoom Calls with Santa

On Tuesday, December 15th and Thursday, December 17th, there will be an opportunity to talk to Santa on Zoom. Slots are limited to the first 480 Revere residents and you must reserve a time slot prior to the event. Please go to www.revererec.org to sign up.

Story Time with

Mrs. Clause

On Wednesday, December 16 at 11:00 AM, Join Mrs. Clause via Zoom as she reads Frosty the Snowman and guides the children through a craft. The first 50 people who register will receive a book. All registrants will receive a craft – Once you register online the materials will be available for pick up in the lobby of the Parks and Recreation building (150 Beach Street) labeled with the child’s name. Please register at www.revererec.org.

MBA Charitable Foundation Honors MVES With $5,000 Community Grant Award

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) was recently selected to be a recipient of a $5,000 Community Grant Award from the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA) Charitable Foundation. The award was given by the MBA Charitable Foundation, along with the Massachusetts banking industry, to MVES for all its hard work and initiatives throughout the years in supporting the communities the agency serves.

Close community partners Edward Doherty, CEO of StonehamBank, Jeffrey Worth, President and CEO of Wakefield Co-Operative Bank, and William Rivers, Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act Officer for Eagle Bank, nominated Mystic Valley Elder Services to recognize its positive and strong community impact.

“We are very grateful to the Massachusetts Bankers Association and its generous donation to our agency,” said Daniel O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “This donation will be a tremendous benefit to helping those older adults and adults living with disabilities in need. I would also like to thank our community partner banks who nominated us for the grant award. They too are tremendous assets to the community.”

“On behalf of the entire Massachusetts banking community, we are thrilled to bring our collective strength to supporting organizations that are doing immense good in local communities across the Commonwealth,” said Peter G. Brown, Chairman of the MBA Charitable Foundation, and President and CEO of Dedham Savings. “As we see the impact of the Foundation’s support as well as the broader support from banks’ individual efforts, we are reminded that every gift-giving season amplifies the needs. As we recognize 49 organizations this year with the 2020 gifts, we do so with the knowledge and renewed focus that our work continues.”

Since its founding in 1996, the Foundation has provided gifts totaling approximately $2.8 million, which is symbolic of the more than $106 million in individual donations banks make on an annual basis to charitable non-profits and social agencies in communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Bankers Association represents approximately 135 commercial, savings, and co-operative and federal savings banks and savings and loan associations across the Commonwealth. Annually, the Charitable Foundation reaches out to member banks and ask to send in nominations of worthy charities and organizations who are actively addressing the needs of their community.

Revere City Hall Shifting to Appointment Only Model for In-Person Services

On Wednesday, December 9, Revere City Hall shifted to an appointment-only model for in-person services. The majority of city business, including bill pay, permit applications and requests for documentation, can be accessed online at Revere.org. Residents who need to conduct city business in-person should call 3-1-1 (781-286-8111) to make an appointment with any city department. All City staff continue to report to work to provide full service to Revere re sidents.

Convenience fees for online bill pay continue to be waived. Many bills can also be paid over the phone with a credit card via the Collector’s office. Drop boxes located at both City Hall entrances (Pleasant Street and Hyde Street) can be utilized for the Collector’s Office (checks only), Mayor’s Office, Assessor’s Office, Purchasing, City Clerk, Water/Sewer, Engineering, 311, Elections, and Planning/Community Development; Inspectional Service violations can be paid by check, through the mail, or by utilizing the ISD drop box at 249R Broadway. The drop boxes will be emptied regularly throughout the day.

Today the Revere Board of Health recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. Revere is now averaging 80.7 new cases a day and its 14-day positivity rate is 7.8%. Over the weekend, the City recorded five Covid-related deaths among Revere residents. Three of the five deceased were in their 60’s – two were over the age of 80. In the month of November, nearly 11% of confirmed cases among Revere residents were among 60-79 year olds, a substantial month-over-month increase.