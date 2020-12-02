News Briefs

MCU Wins Community Service Award

Metro Credit Union (MCU), Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced it is the first-place national recipient of CUNA’s 2020 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award. The Dora Maxwell Award is presented to credit unions for their outstanding social responsibility projects in their communities.

Metro received this award for its work last year surrounding Still She Rises, an event honoring Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo, a beloved 20-year employee whose life was tragically cut short because of domestic violence. The event raised $55,000, which was donated to three local organizations providing comprehensive services to people whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence.

“At Metro, we are committed in the fight against domestic violence, a heinous act that occurs all too frequently in our communities,” said Robert Cashman, CEO and president. “We are honored to continue that fight in Ersilia’s name and thank CUNA for recognizing us for our efforts.”

Recently, Metro has been recognized by other organizations for its commitment to giving back to the community. In June, Banking New England named Metro a “Credit Union Hero” for its work surrounding Still She Rises. In July, the Boston Business Journal included Metro on its list of the most charitable organizations in Massachusetts.

