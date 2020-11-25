Lovin’ Spoonfuls’ 10th Annual Ultimate Tailgate Party Brings Together Over 300 Attendees Virtually in Support of Food Rescue

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the 10th annual Ultimate Tailgate Party to benefit Lovin’ Spoonfuls (sponsored by Constant Contact, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Whole Foods Market) drew over 300 attendees to celebrate Spoonfuls’ impact over the last year and to generate ongoing support for Spoonfuls’ food rescue operations.

Lovin’ Spoonfuls rescues and delivers roughly 85,000 pounds of food to those in need each week throughout Greater Boston, MetroWest and Hampden County (Springfield). With over $100,000 raised on Nov. 18, donations from the Virtual Tailgate along with contributions through Dec. 1 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $30,000, by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Constant Contact. For every $1 donated, Spoonfuls is able to rescue three pounds of food, enough to feed one person for a day.

“For us, 2020 was supposed to be our 10-year anniversary and what a milestone that is. Tailgate is, and always has been, my favorite part of the year, since the beginning. And as we realized it would have to take a different shape this year, I was pretty disappointed,” said founder and executive director Ashley Stanley during the program. “Tonight though, all I feel is gratitude because, while tonight isn’t what we envisioned, it’s exactly what it should be. It’s about something bigger. It’s about all of us. And it’s about the others.”