Two More Suspects Arrested in Connection With Revere Beach Murder

Special to the Journal

Within the last few days, Massachusetts State Police and Revere Police have located and arrested two suspects who had remained at-large following a July homicide on Revere Beach.

Early Friday morning, Revere officers responded to a report of an erratic driver at the Wendy’s drive-through on Squire Road. Upon approaching the car, the vehicle fled, almost striking an officer, headed east down Squire Road, and entered the Brown Circle rotary traveling in the wrong direction. Revere officers pursued the vehicle onto Malden Street, where it came to a stop after crashing into a traffic island and knocking over a utility pole.

Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Revere officers, with assistance from a State Police K9 team, pursued and apprehended a 17-year-old male. Three days earlier, the male, an East Boston resident, had been indicted for murder and armed robbery for the July 26, 2020 shooting homicide of 20-year-old Yaseen Butt on Revere Beach Boulevard.

The juvenile male was located with assistance from MSP K9 Unit Trooper Michael Murphy and his partner, Keira, who acquired a scent and tracked into a yard near where the suspect vehicle crashed. Keira pulled hard behind the house, and as the search team rounded a corner of the home there, they observed the suspect sitting on a bench. Trooper Murphy gave verbal commands to the suspect to surrender or face apprehension by the dog, and the suspect surrendered.

Shortly before 7 a.m. today, Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, along with Revere Police, located another suspect in the homicide of Mr. Butt. Troopers and Officers arrested that suspect, who is also a 17-year-old male from East Boston, inside a Hutchinson Street, Revere residence on a warrant charging him with murder, armed robbery, and firearm and ammunition offenses.

The arrests made since Friday are the second and third overall in the Yaseen Butt homicide. During the summer, FELIX MARTINEZ, 20, of East Boston was charged in Mr. Butt’s killing and remains in custody awaiting trial.

The homicide is being prosecuted by the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins. The suspects arrested Friday and today are considered juveniles and thus their names are not being released at this time. The District Attorney’s Office will determine when names may appropriately be released per judicial protocols.