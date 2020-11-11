Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation Celebrates 25 Years

Special to the Journal

The RSCHP Revere History Museum celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a new 2020 Christmas ornament, new products and a major facelift.

If you have travelled in the vicinity of the Revere History Museum at 108 Beach St, you will notice that the entire exterior of the building including the entryways, porches and decking have all been renovated or replaced.

The building looks amazing featuring beautiful new exterior paint and trim and restoration of the original color scheme identified by a professional paint analysist who worked with the architect in collaboration with the MA Historical Commission.

Strong collaboration between the City of Revere and the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation its members, and its Executive Board spearheaded this project. The commitment of City of Revere to the administrative and financial support along with a Massachusetts Historical Commission- Preservation Works Grant brought the project to fruition.

RSCHP Revere History Museum Gift Shop to Feature New Items

The RSCHP Revere History Museum is delighted to announce “Gift Shop Days” where we will be providing our members and supporters the opportunity to come by and pick up items that they can order by phone or by email. Payment is available by cash, check and Credit Card or through Venmo. Please see a full line products and items at www.facebook.com/reverehistory. You may also request a product list to be sent to you by email request to [email protected] ( subject GIFT SHOP) Call us at 781-286-2226 for more information.

The Revere History Museum will be open on three Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for you to pick up your purchases.

The pickup dates are: Nov-21st; Dec-5th and Dec-12th

Featured items include:

New 2020 RSCHP Christmas Ornament featuring the image of the Revere History Museum celebrating our 25th Anniversary!

T-Shirt Collection features multiple sizes, colors and designs

New Book! Lost Wonderland- The Brief and Brilliant Life of Boston’s Million Dollar Amusement Park. – Written by author Stephen R. Wilk

Lithographic prints by Norman Gautreau & much more