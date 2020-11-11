Revere City Council Will Honor Retiring Representative RoseLee Vincent

It would be an all-time testimonial dinner, a capacity-crowd tribute to her many years of service to Revere residents on Beacon Hill, the last six-and-half years as state representative for Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus.

RoseLee Vincent is retiring from her elected position in the House of Representatives after working as the chief of staff for the late former Mayor and State Rep. William Reinstein and his daughter, Kathi Ann Reinstein, who succeeded her father in the position. Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, whom Vincent endorsed, was elected to the seat on Nov. 3.

With coronavirus cases surging, Revere’s citizenry will not be able to salute Vincent at a large-scale public gathering at this time.

Monday night the City Council voted unanimously to present a Certificate of Commendation to Vincent on the occasion of her retirement. Councillors praised Vincent, one of the city’s most well-known and admired residents, while others said they will save their farewell remarks for the popular legislator when the presentation is officially made to her.

We can count on a prolonged standing ovation for Rep. RoseLee Vincent when that historic moment arrives inside the Council Chambers and broadcast live on Revere TV.