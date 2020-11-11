Essex DA Releases Findings in Officer-Involved Shooting

Special to the Journal

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett stated that a preliminary investigation into an officer involved shooting in Lynn this morning has found the following:

At approximately 8:07 this morning, Revere Police received reports of a robbery at the Walgreens on 430 Broadway. Witnesses informed responding officers that a white male suspect fled in a silver BMW and provided the plate number.

A Revere unit observed the suspect vehicle on Route 107 and attempted a stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. At approximately 8:15, Revere Police notified Lynn Police that the pursuit was coming into Lynn on Route 107. All Lynn units were notified.

A Lynn officer working a detail on the corner of Summer and Witt Streets observed the suspect vehicle turn down Witt Street (a dead end) with the Revere unit in pursuit. The officer ran to assist.

Upon observing the Revere officer outside of his vehicle and pinned by the suspect vehicle, the Lynn officer discharged his service weapon at the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

The Revere Officer was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an active and fluid investigation. There are no plans for a presser at this time.