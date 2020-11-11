DeMauro Pleads Guilty to Charge of Embezzlement at Revere League of Special Needs

Special to the Journal

The former president of the Revere League for Special Needs has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an embezzlement scheme in which she stole thousands of dollars from the organization for personal use, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

On Monday, Michelle DeMauro, 49, of Revere, pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to Larceny Over $1,200 by a Single Scheme (two counts), Tax Evasion, Failure to Collect or Pay Taxes, Keep Records or Supply Information (one count), and Obtaining a Signature Under False Pretenses (two counts).

Following the plea, Judge Michael Ricciuti sentenced DeMauro for four of the charges to serve six months in jail, suspended for three years of probation, and with the conditions that she pay restitution to the Revere League for Special Needs, complete the AG’s financial disclosure form, complete 150 hours of community service, sign over the proceeds of the fraudulent 401(k) retirement account she illegally set up to the Revere League for Special Needs, and that she stay away from the organization. On the fifth charge – Tax Evasion – DeMauro was sentenced to three years of probation with the same conditions, to run concurrent with her sentence for the larceny and fraudulent signature charges.

Between March 2016 and April 2019, DeMauro used her position as president of the organization to embezzle more than $42,000 in charitable funds that she used for personal expenses including home improvement projects, jewelry, an iPhone, a laptop, eyeglasses, concert tickets, cash withdrawals, and gift cards. DeMauro also made personal purchases using the charity’s tax-exempt status to avoid paying sales tax to the state. She also used more than $5,000 in stolen funds from the organization to set up an unauthorized 401(k) retirement account with herself as the beneficiary.

The Revere League for Special Needs is an organization that aims to “promote the general welfare of children and adults with special needs in the home, church, school, or community.” All of the organization’s staff are volunteers who donate their time to hold events and activities for members of the organization and do not receive any compensation for their work. The Revere League’s other board members fully cooperated and assisted with the AG’s investigation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan, of AG Healey’s White Collar and Public Integrity Division, and Sallyann Nelligan, Chief of the AG’s Financial Investigations Division. The Massachusetts State Police provided valuable assistance to this investigation.