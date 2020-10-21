Sonny Myers Park is Set for November Re-Opening

The new playground equipment arrived Monday and Sonny Myers Park is set for a grand opening in mid-November.

Elle Baker, project manager from the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, visited the park at the corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue where she met with representatives from Ultraplay Playground Equipment.

According to Baker, the next phase in the renovations will be the installation of a spongy, rubber surface replacing the mulch that was in the old park.

There will also be new benches, a new walkway around the perimeter, and a new irrigation system.

“And we’ll be putting in sod so all that green space will be restored underneath the trees,” said Baker.

The City of Revere received a $266,500 PSRC grant from the State Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs the Affairs for the project. An additional $130,000 in funding came through the City’s Community Investment Trust Fund.

“The park will be all restored,” said Baker, who has been efficiently carrying out the Mayor Brian Arrigo Administration’s ongoing plan to improve and renovate parks in the city. “This park is going to be great, an asset to the city.”

By next spring when the warmer weather arrives, the park should be in full gear welcoming parents and children from the neighborhood.