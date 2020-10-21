First Days of Early Voting Attracts Good Turnout

More than 500 residents cast their ballots as part of the city’s Early Voting process held in the hall of the St. Anthony de Padua Church Saturday and Sunday.

Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella said that 310 voters cast their ballots in the Presidential, U.S. Senate, State, County, and local elections on Saturday. Another 205 residents voted on Sunday. The polling location, which had a visible presence from the Revere Police Department, was open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It was a good turnout – it was raining Saturday morning we had a line 6-8 feet deep and they were socially distancing,” said Colella. “We have plenty of ballot booths. We’re ready. I thought the whole process was wonderful.”

Karen Festa, “a proud Democrat” who voted on Sunday, said she highly recommends Early Voting. “It was an easy process,” said Festa.

“It was quick. Everyone was so pleasant. Get it done now. Make sure your vote is counted.”

Assistant Election Official Jennifer Diaz joined Colella in overseeing the proceedings at the polling location.

Colella said residents can vote early at St. Anthony Church Monday through Thursday, from 8:15 to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 8:15 to 12:15 p.m. Early Voting ends on Oct 30 at 12 p.m.