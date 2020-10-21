Construction Update: Chelsea Curves Look-Ahead Through Oct. 31

The following is a list of street closures, work hours, and other construction updates relating to the Chelsea Curves project.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

• On Saturday, 10/31 through Sunday 11/1, Route 1 Northbound will be reduced to a single lane starting on Saturday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m.

• Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) After the Carter Street off ramp, the South Bound lanes are split with a work zone in the middle. Traffic can travel in either side of the work zone.

• Detour for the Full Closure of Route 1 Southbound: exit at Carter Street, turn right onto Carter Street, turn left onto Everett Avenue, and turn right on the Everett Avenue on-ramp and rejoin Route 1 southbound.

• On Friday, 10/30 to Sunday 11/1, Route 1 Southbound will be reduced to a single lane. Work will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday and ending on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Local Street Closures

• Carter Street will be temporarily closed on Thursday, 10/22, Friday, 10/23 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

• Fifth Street will be temporarily closed on Saturday, 10/24 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

• Arlington Street will be temporarily closed on Monday 10/26 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Work Hours

• Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound: Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Underneath Route 1:Repairing and painting of steel, milling, waterproofing, and repairing deck, installation and bolting of diaphragm, installation of seal joints, curb, guardrail, grid deck panels, curb, driveway, wheelchair ramps and new bearings.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.