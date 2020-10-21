Baker-Polito Administration Launches Express COVID-19 Free Testing Site in Revere

The Baker-Polito Administration has launched a new free testing site in Revere open to all residents of the Commonwealth. The Stop the Spread site, which is run in partnership with Project Beacon and medical care partner, PhysicianOne Urgent Care, will be able to test 1,000 residents per day at full capacity.

Tests must be scheduled in advance and will be performed using a self-swabbing method in a drive-through format. Walk-up testing is not available. Residents arriving for a scheduled test must remain in their car at all times during the testing process. Specimens will be processed by the Broad Institute.

Residents interested in scheduling a test must make an appointment online. Hours of operation are also available on the website. Testing appointments may be scheduled up to 10 days in advance.

The testing site is located across the street from the Shops at Suffolk Downs on Tomasello Way at 31 Furlong Drive in Revere, MA. The site can be accessed from either Revere Beach Parkway or Route 1A (William McClellan Parkway), but residents are recommended to access it from Route 1A to drive directly into the queue. In addition to the website, more information is available by calling 617-741-7310.

The Commonwealth currently has over 250 testing sites available, including free testing sites in 18 communities through the Stop the Spread Initiative. For a full list of testing sites in the Commonwealth, visit mass.gov/gettested.

Project Beacon is a social benefit organization focused on helping to increase the capacity, availability, accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts. PhysicianOne Urgent Care is the medical care partner managing the clinical site and all medical aspects of testing.