The City Council referred four of Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointments to the newly formed Human Rights Commission to the Council’s Appointments Subcommittee.

The candidates being proposed for appointment to the HRC are Janine Marra, Jalon Fowler, former state representative Kathi Reinstein, and Chaimaa Mansour Hossaini.

Subcommittee Chair Arthur Guinasso announced that the committee will next meet on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.