‘The New Revere’ Gets on Chronicle

By Ryan Doucette

Throughout the month of August, filming took place for the newest segment of WCVB Channel 5’s Chronicle program which airs most weeknights at 7:30, and showcases communities and human interest stories across the New England Area. Citing the remarkable growth of Revere as a community, and the promising future ahead of it, Chronicle brought its segment to Revere, with the intention of highlighting all the unique things the City has to offer.

Chronicle host Ted Reinstein shoots his opening cut for the

Chronicle Segment across from the Jack Satter House.

Few people realize the amount of work that goes into production of a Chronicle episode. Though each episode covers 30 minutes of air time, production requires days and days of scouting locations, developing themes, taping and of course editing. The goal throughout is to produce a seamless piece that tells a story; in this case what is Revere really like in 2020.

Chronicle is known for its attention to details and interesting aspects that most news programs would simply ignore. Mayor Arrigo spoke eloquently about his city answering questions such as “What does the City of Revere have to look forward to in the coming years?,” and “What strengths does the community have?,” with obvious pride. After interviewing Arrigo for the segment, the crew took a dive into his family life, filming his family enjoying the sunny morning at Oak Island Park. Citing Revere’s great efforts to support recreation throughout the city, capturing this scene was just another way to showcase the community oriented environment Revere offers.

Chronicle also chose to visit with Coordinator of the Revere Community School, Fatou Darmmeh. The Revere Community School or RCS, offers educational programs, workforce development, financial literacy and many other opportunities for those of all ages and backgrounds in the community. Fatou, who has worked in the social justice field for over 30 years, has received numerous awards and recognition for her work protecting and strengthening women’s and immigrants rights and opportunities, in a community where these are so important. By giving Fatou a spotlight in this segment, not only did Chronicle dig into a different aspect of our diverse community but also allowed Fatou and the RCS a chance to advocate for the great work being done in the City.

A big part of the Chronicle show took place on none other than Revere Beach. Revere Beach is a major part of the City’s culture and history, with residents and tourists visiting year round. In the midst of the pandemic, along with the busiest time of the year for Revere Beach, Chronicle found it appropriate to film what’s being done to not only keep the beach safe, but also to keep it enjoyable for all its visitors. Chronicle not only filmed some of the safety precautions put into place by the Revere Beach Partnership but also showcased the beautiful beach scenery present everyday.

Chronicle also aimed to dial in on some of the new and emerging businesses on Revere Beach. Dryft on Revere Beach is one of these new restaurants that have found a home on the stretch. Dryft redefines the traditional destination for any beachgoer, and has found great success and loyalty from locals in the short time it has been open. Its upscale service and seafood, along with its unique location between Wonderland Station and the Markey Bridge, make many allude to similar destinations that were present in the Beach’s glory days almost a century ago. Manager Jason Jackson was more than happy to discuss with the success of the establishment, and why Revere Beach is a perfect fit for the culture they bring to it.

Chronicle wouldn’t be doing the City of Revere justice without including a long time staple of the Revere Beach scene, Kelly’s, in the shoot. Any resident living in the Boston and or possibly New England area, is sure to know of the legacy Kelly’s has built on Revere Beach in its over 6o years presence. The segment digs deep into the History Kelly’s has on the beach as well as why it’s a renowned favorite and a landmark. Similar to Dryft, Kelly’s is a destination Chronicle did not want to miss, as it draws in customers from all across the region and has been a great friend to the community throughout its years.

The segment also tied into some of the most popular dishes the City has to offer along the beach. When it comes to Kelly’s, its world famous Roast Beef sandwich stole the show, while Dryft displayed some of its culinary favorites including its Faroe Island Salmon, and its pan seared scallops. Showcasing these unique and classic dishes, Chronicle took its time on some of the best plates the Beach has to offer.

Chronicle also made sure to capture the experiences and favorites of visitors along the beach. Revere is a city known for its community first initiatives, making interviewing residents and visitors a great take for the Chronicle crew. The crew interviewed not only those enjoying meals at Kelly’s and Dryft, but also those enjoying their time walking the beach stretch during a sunny afternoon. Locals and visitors alike, related some of their favorite things to do while in the City and the reasons why they consistently keep returning.

Chronicle’s team wrapped up their filming across from the Jack Satter house, with a highly recognizable beach scenery in the background. In the clip Ted Reinstein cites some of his personal views why Revere and Revere Beach are unlike any other destination for Massachusetts residents. The host proclaims the City’s great location in relation to Boston, as well as its calming coastline views, have mesmerized visitors for centuries. The making of Chronicle captured a multitude of the qualities and features that make the City of Revere stand out among others.

Novoselsky Praises Chronicle Feature

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he enjoyed watching the Chronicle TV show’s feature on Revere Monday night and the positive light in which the city was portrayed.

Novoselsky was one of several Revere residents interviewed for the show. Novoselsky is seen walking in near the new veterans housing building on Shirley Avenue that he helped bring to the city.

“I though the show about Revere was excellent,” said Novoselsky. “It was nice that the many good things about Revere were brought out in the piece – how progressive we are, how pro-active we are – and that the city is in good shape. And that showed it.”

Ted Reinstein, who grew up and attended schools in Winthrop, conducted the in-person interviews for the Chronicle show.