News Brief

Learn to Skate Classes Offered at 10 Greater Boston Rinks

The 2020-2021 skating season is about to begin. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We have taught Learn-To-Skate classes to children ages 4-18 in the Greater Boston area for over 50 YEARS.

Bay State Skating School is compliant with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Covid-19 guidelines. The number of students allowed on the ice will be limited.

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New FALL lessons begin in September and October. Lessons are held at 10 Greater Boston Rink locations including: Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more info and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.