Overnight Resident Parking Program to Take Effect Oct. 15: Residents Encouraged to Call Parking Department With Questions

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s new city-wide resident parking program will take effect October 15 in an effort to maximize availability of parking for Revere residents, while discouraging long-term visitor parking on residential streets and commuter parking near public transportation access points. All passenger vehicles parked on city streets between 12AM and 6AM are required to have a permit displayed on the lower left corner of their windshield by October 15 to avoid a violation.

The program will be enforced between 12AM and 6AM daily, except holidays. Citywide overnight parking stickers are valid on the street where the vehicle is registered, as well as any adjacent street, unless otherwise posted. Commuter zones remain 24-hour resident parking only and will be getting different stickers. Stickers have been mailed to residents whose vehicles are registered to a Revere address and meet the qualifications (i.e. no outstanding parking tickets, excise tax payments up to date). If residents have not received a sticker, they are encouraged to visit www.revere.org/parking to apply before October 15.

“This is a new program for the City and residents, and it will take some time for everyone to become familiar with it,” said Jim Rose, Director of the Parking Department. “I expect lots of questions as we launch this program and want the residents to know we are available to answer and assist them in whatever way we can.”

If residents have any questions, they are encouraged to visit the City of Revere Parking Department webpage at www.revere.org/parking. The Resident Parking page has a Frequently Asked Questions section. The Parking Department can also be reached at 781-629-2542.