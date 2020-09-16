News Four-Legged Friends by Journal Staff • September 16, 2020 • 0 Comments “Hey, do you guys know the kids in the K9 Unit?” Or so it seemed that Lucy and Bella might be asking State Police horses Captain and Zach (and their human partners, Troopers Mike Crowley and Dan Doiron) when they met the members of the Mounted Unit at Revere Beach recently. The State Police Mounted Unit is a valuable public safety asset that assists in patrolling state beaches, parks, and reservations. Special thanks to Lucy’s and Bella’s owner, Maria Triolo, for sharing this photo.