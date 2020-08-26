News Briefs

AG Healey Endorses Terrence Kennedy For Governor’s Council

Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy is proud to announce he has received the endorsement of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in his bid for re-election. The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, September 1st.

“I am proud to endorse Terrence Kennedy for re-election to the Governor’s Council. During his time on the Council, he has advocated for appointing diverse judges that better reflect the makeup of our Commonwealth. And he has championed restorative justice. He is exactly the voice we need representing us.” Said Healey.

Kennedy said “I am honored to have the support of Attorney General Maura Healey”

The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, September 1st, Early Voting has already begun and Mail Ballots must be returned by Primary Election Day. Terrence Kennedy is a practicing attorney of 37 years. He has been married to his wife Cheryl for 35 years. They have three grown children, Alyica, Julie and Peter.

Terrence Kennedy represents the 6th District of the Governor’s Council which includes Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott of Essex County, Cambridge, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester of Middlesex County, Chelsea Revere and Winthrop, Boston neighborhoods of East Boston, North End, Back Bay, Chinatown and Beacon Hill of Suffolk County.

Revere School Committee Member D’Ambrosio Endorses Councilor Giannino

Last week, Revere School Committee Member Anthony D’Ambrosio announced his endorsement of Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“Jessica is a strong leader with a proven track-record in the City of Revere. She is dedicated, hard-working, and resilient,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio, Revere School Committee Member. I have the utmost faith that she will serve as an excellent Representative for people of all backgrounds in our district.”

D’Ambrosio, also a Revere native, is serving his first term as a Revere School Committee member. He finished first-place in the nine-candidate School Committee election this past November.

“I’m so grateful for the support of my colleague Anthony D’Ambrosio,” said Councilor Giannino. “I was proud to stand beside him to support the Revere teachers wrongfully non-renewed because of their union activity. Anthony and I share more than just a committed approach and progressive policy initiatives, we share results.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Laborers’ Local 22, Local 3 SEIU Endorse Councilor Giannino

Last week, both Laborers’ Local 22 and Local 3 SEIU endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“I’m pleased to say that the Laborers’ Local Union No. 22 has unanimously endorsed Jessica’s candidacy for State Representative of the 16th Suffolk District,” said Louis Mandarini, Local 22 Business Manager. “The Executive Board and members of Local 22 are very grateful for her support and commitment to the working men and women in the construction industry.”

Laborers’ Local 22 works with signatory contractors to ensure that the general construction in Boston and the North Shore are done with the most experienced workers in the industry. Local 22 offers training to their membership through the New England Laborers’ Training Trust Fund each month in Hopkinton, MA.

“The Firemen and Oilers, Local 3 SEIU proudly elects to endorse Jessica Giannino in her bid for Massachusetts State Representative,” said Anthony Morico, Local 3 President. “Councilor Giannino has been a community leader who has fought for the rights and values and advocates for the people of Revere, Saugus and Chelsea. We believe that Jessica has demonstrated the strength and commitment that it will take to continue his effort in standing up for working families.”

Firemen and Oilers Local Union Local 3 SEIU evolved from the oldest Local in the Firemen and Oilers Union. The brothers and sisters of Local 3 work in a vast array of industries and services, keeping schools and offices clean, drinking water pure, and streets plowed.

“With the election less than two weeks away, I’m very glad to have secured the support of some very indispensable Massachusetts unions,” said Councilor Giannino. “I’m very appreciative to have the encouragement of industry leaders like the members of Laborers’ Local 22 and Local 3 SEIU as I campaign for State Representative, and I look forward to working alongside them on Beacon Hill.”

Councilor Giannino Receives Several Public Safety Union Endorsements

Last week, Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino received the endorsements of the Revere Police Superior Officers Union, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association (MCOPA), Massachusetts Coalition of Police (Mass C.O.P.) and Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU). Giannino is running for the 16th Suffolk District and has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“The Revere Police Superior Officers Union is pleased to announce our endorsement of Jessica Giannino’s candidacy for State Representative,” said Sgt. Charles Callahan, Revere Police Superior Officers Association President. “As a Chair of Public Safety on the Revere City Council, and coming from a family deeply committed to public service, it is clear that Jessica is the best candidate for the job. Through her years as an elected official, it is quite evident that Jessica has a strong grasp on the importance of community and we look forward to working with her as she continues to be a strong advocate for public servants throughout the 16th Suffolk District.”

The Revere Police Superior Officers Union represents high-ranking officers of the Revere Police Department. The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association is a fraternal organization representing Chiefs of Police across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Executive Board of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police has voted to endorse Jessica Giannino’s campaign for State Representative of the 16th Suffolk District,” said John Nelson, First Vice President, Massachusetts Coalition of Police. “It is important to have Jessica’s commitment to public safety for the citizens of the Commonwealth and we look forward to her continued support of the Massachusetts men and women in blue who serve across our state.”

Mass C.O.P. is the largest law enforcement union in the Commonwealth. For 40 years, they have focused on the welfare of Massachusetts police officers and 911 police dispatchers. They now represent over 4,000 members serving in more than 157 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

“In the opinion of our Executive Board, nobody will fight harder than Jessica Giannino for public safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents who reside in the 16th Suffolk District,” said Kevin Flanagan, MCOFU Legislative Representative.

The MCOFU currently represents all employees in Bargaining Unit 4 of the DOC, Bristol County Jail and House of Correction CO’s, the Plymouth County BCI and Communication Officers and the Dukes County Correction Officers.

“I’ve grown up with a deep understanding of the sacrifices that police officers make each time they report to work,” said Councilor Giannino. Every day when my dad puts on his uniform and goes to the station, he sets out to protect not only my family, but our entire community. That being said, I’m completely humbled to have the noteworthy endorsements of the Revere Police Department Superior Officers Union, MCOPA, Mass C.O.P. and MCOFU. It is an honor to have these seasoned men and women serving the Commonwealth, and to have their support as I campaign for State Representative means the world to me.”

32BJ Endorses Newcomer Gravellese, in Democratic Primary

32BJ SEIU members in Massachusetts have voted to endorse a slate of candidates in the upcoming September 1 Democratic primary, including five candidates running for open seats and seven incumbents vying for re-election. Earlier, the union announced its strong endorsement for the reelection of Senator Ed Markey, a champion for working people, immigrants and a clean environment, whom members are supporting with a vigorous phone banking campaign.

The following statement may be attributed to Roxana Rivera, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU and head of the union in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“After careful interviews and deliberation, our members have chosen to endorse a slate of a dozen candidates in the September 1 Democratic primary who we know will work to represent the interests of all working people. We are proud to offer our continued support to State Representatives Christine Barber, Michelle DuBois, Adrian Madaro, Liz Miranda and Frank Moran, to State Senator Rebecca Rausch and to U.S. Congressman Richard Neal. All of these elected officials are well known to our members as champions who will continue to fight hard to lift up those suffering from the devastating pandemic, systemic racism, and a rigged economy.

“Our members also chose to endorse five candidates in open races located in districts where many of our 20,000 janitors, security officers and other property service workers live and work

Former Boston City Councilor Rob Consalvo would make an excellent State Representative for the 14th District, which includes Hyde Park, Roslindale and parts of West Roxbury. His tenure as Chief of Staff for the Boston City Schools and his service on the City Council have proven his ability to tackle difficult issues fairly and compassionately, and his support for a millionaires’ tax, collective bargaining rights, and bills like the Safe Communities Act and the Work and Family Mobility Act demonstrate his commitment to a just society.

We are proud to support Joe Gravellese in his bid to become the next State Representative for the 16th District, which includes portions of Chelsea, Revere and Saugus. This Revere native has demonstrated his commitment to the growing diversity of his district as an aide both at the State House and in Revere City Hall, championing measures such as emergency paid sick time, collective bargaining rights, affordable housing, and protection against climate change.”

As a former third-grade teacher, a public defender, and Mattapan non-profit leader, Brandy Fluker Oakley has the wide-ranging experience necessary to represent ably the 12th Suffolk District covering Dorchester and Mattapan, one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts, and the district in which Fluker Oakley was born and raised. Her support for the Green New Deal, for improvements in public transportation, for sentencing reform, and for the Work and Family Mobility Act speak to her progressive vision, which would benefit immigrants, people of color, and all working people.

Given her leadership in fighting for transparency at the State House, Erika Uyterhoeven would surely make a hugely positive impact as the next representative for the 27th Middlesex District, which includes Somerville. She also has firmly demonstrated her commitment to immigrant rights, to a Massachusetts Green New Deal, and to a bold revision of our state’s housing and educational policies.

Last but far from least, we are proud to support Jesse Mermell in her bid to become the next U.S. Representative for the South Coast’s Fourth Congressional District, in the seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy. As President of the Alliance for Business Leadership and a member of Governor Patrick’s administration, she advocated strongly for the rights of all working people, supporting issues from Paid Family and Medical Leave to a $15 minimum wage. We are confident she would continue our Congressional delegation’s development as champions for social and economic justice on the national stage.”