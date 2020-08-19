Northeast Metro Seeking Cooperative Education Opportunities for Students

Superintendent David DiBarri reports that Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School is currently seeking cooperative education employment opportunities for students.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released initial guidance for career and technical education schools for reopening and placing students in cooperative education positions amid COVID-19. To read the guidance in full, click here.

Co-op placements and internships will be limited to members of the senior class only, and positions at clinical sites for health careers will not be available to students due to COVID-19.

Career and vocational technical schools and cooperative education employers are required to follow state employee health, protection and prevention guidelines amid COVID-19, as well as the mandatory safety standards for workplaces reopening and sector-specific protocols and best practices. This includes following guidance issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Northeast Metro Tech students are eligible to work full-time in paid positions every other week during the school year.

Eligible students are OSHA-certified and have met the required career and technical competencies in accordance with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education vocational frameworks in their field of study. Many students go on to full-time careers with their cooperative education placement.

Employers who would like to take part in this mutually beneficial program, may contact Rosemary Pisani, Co-Operative Education Coordinator at [email protected] or 781-246-0810 ext. 1308.