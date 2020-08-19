In Final Stretch to Primary, Markey Campaign Sees Tsunami of Grassroots Contributions

With two weeks to go before the final day to vote in the primary, the Ed Markey for U.S. Senate campaign is reporting $1.84 million in donations in the period from July 1 to Monday. The campaign received 38,697 individual contributions during that same timeframe.

In the final week before the end of the reporting period — from Aug. 5 to 12 — the Markey campaign raised more than $500,000, approximately half – $261,887 – came in just those final two days. The fundraising announcement comes on the heels of the new Sunrise Movement-produced ad that has already garnered more than 3 million views and an inspiring grassroots house party featuring national progressive heroes Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congressman Roh Khanna, and Sunrise Movement co-founder Evan Weber.

`“Small dollar contributions continue to fuel our campaign’s rise. Ed’s leadership on the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, racial justice, and the progressive issues defining this moment are fueling the campaign’s grassroots momentum heading into the final days of voting. Voters can see through the Kennedy campaign’s desperate negative attacks, and our massive growth and momentum are the proof,” Campaign Manager John Walsh said.

`The latest fundraising success comes after the Markey campaign posted a record-breaking second quarter of the year, when 33,707 individual contributions helped raise more than the Kennedy campaign.