Giannino, Gravellese Set to Participate in Debate Thursday

The political spotlight in the Sixteenth Duffolk District that includes Revere will be on candidates Jessica Giannino and Joe Gravellese Thursday at 6 p.m. when the two candidates for state representative participate in a debate broadcast live on Revere TV.

The debate is being sponsored by the Revere Journal and Revere TV. Stephen Quigley, president of the Revere Journal, will be the moderator for the debate. Revere TV Executive Director Bob Dunbar will oversee the live broadcast.

The format calls for opening statements by the candidates, six debate questions posed by the moderator, and the candidates asking two questions to each other with time permitted for a rebuttal.

“I think a lot of people will be watching the debate,” said City Council President Patrick Keefe. “There are two really interesting races to be decided on Sept. 1 – Giannino versus Gravellese for state representative and Markey versus Kennedy for U.S. Senate. It’s hard to believe the election is only two weeks away.”

Eric Lampedecchio, a past candidate for the Ward 5 council seat and a regular attendee at all City Council meetings, said he is looking forward to viewing the state representative debate.

“These are great candidates whose track records of working hard to improve the city speak for themselves,” said Lampedecchio. “As voters we are fortunate to have such viable options before us on the ballot.

“RoseLee Vincent has been an excellent advocate and will be leaving behind some pretty big shoes to fill. I am hopeful that whoever succeeds this election day will work to better align state and city resources to support our beautiful beach, improve our city, and enhance the quality of life for all Revere residents.”

Following are the responses from the two candidates when they were asked whether they were looking forward to participating in Thursday’s debate:

Jessica Giannino

“I’m very much looking forward to comparing our views on the needs of the district. The COVID-19 crisis highlighted the many shortcomings of many facets of our government, and there will be many lessons learned. From the use of public safety resources by Wheelabrator to the wrongful termination of three incredible Revere teachers, it’s important for me to know that the voters are aware of our different perspectives.”

Joe Gravellese

“I’m excited about the debate. It should be good. I wish we could have debated a couple of times, but having the opportunity is still helpful. I’ve been getting out my message all year. I first announced my candidacy on March 9 and this whole campaign has been about the issues. I think the voters deserve an opportunity to hear us ask each other questions about the issues, absolutely. I would think that will be the most exciting portion of the debate. I’m looking forward to the debate as are all my supporters.”