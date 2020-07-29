Aquí Con Markey: Over 130 Latinx Elected Officials, Community Leaders Endorse Markey

Over 130 Latinx elected officials and community leaders released a letter highlighting how Ed Markey has delivered for Latinx and immigrant communities across the state and country. The letter also announced the signatories’ strong endorsement for the Senator’s re-election.

“As the coronavirus disproportionately ravages Latinx communities, Ed Markey has continued to work with local leaders to better understand our unique needs during the pandemic,” the letter read. “He is a true ally and advocate for the Latinx and immigrant community in Massachusetts and beyond. He is by our side, understanding that bills with direct impact on our local communities mean just as much as those that propose broad national change.”

“I am proud to have the support of these incredible leaders from across the state,” Senator Ed Markey said. “Their advice, direction, and hard work have been an important element of the success of our campaign to date. I work hard for them, and I pledge that my actions in the United States Senate will prove worthy of their support.”

The letter comes after several Latinx leaders this week announced their support for Senator Markey’s re-election including State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, and Suffolk County Register of Probate Felix D. Arroyo.

With the applications for mail-in ballots already sent out, the continued addition of new endorsements shows the grassroots momentum building around Senator Ed Markey’s re-election message, proving he’s a progressive leader with the track record and bold ideas we need now.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Ed Markey was the first Senator to call on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immediately halt needless deportations and release from detention all immigrants who pose no public safety threat, and introduced the Immigration Enforcement Moratorium Act to halt the Trump administration’s harmful immigration enforcement activities. Ed Markey continues to fight for comprehensive immigration reform that would guarantee a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants in our country.

Local leaders from the area that have signed on include:

•State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz (Boston)

•Suffolk Registrar of Probate Felix D. Arroyo

•Marcony Almeida Barros, Everett School Committee

•Roberto Jimenez Rivera, Chelsea School Committee

•Marisol Santiago, Chelsea School Committee

•Julio Hernandez, former Chelsea School Committeeman

•Juan Pablo Jaramillo, State Democratic Committee, Revere

•Edwin Argueta, Everett community leader

•Paulina Bastidas-Yale, Revere community leader

•Iliana Panameno, Everett community leader

•Liana Matute, Revere community leader

•Angel Meza, Chelsea community leader

•Gloribell Mota, East Boston community leader

•Katherine Occena, Revere community leader

•Merlin Serrano, Chelsea community leader •Gladys Vega, Chelsea community leader