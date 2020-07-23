Free COVID-19 Testing Site to Operate at Revere High School July 27-August 13

Testing will be available from July 27- August 13 as part of the Baker-Polito Administration “Stop the Spread” initiative

REVERE, MA — Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Board of Health today announced a free COVID-19 testing site will operate at Revere High School from July 27- August 13 as part of the Baker-Polito Administration “Stop the Spread” initiative. Walk-up and drive-thru testing will be available Monday through Saturday in the Revere High School parking lot at no cost, with no insurance, no identification and no appointment required. Results will be communicated to the individual within 2-3 days.

The testing site hours of operation are:

· Monday, 7AM-11AM

· Tuesday, 3PM-8PM

· Wednesday, 7AM-11AM

· Thursday, 3PM-8PM

· Friday, 7AM-11AM

· Saturday, 3PM-8PM

“Testing is one of the most important tools we have to contain the spread of Covid-19 and I’m encouraging everyone to take advantage of this opportunity,” Mayor Arrigo said. “We know that convenience and cost are key and are grateful to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Department of Public Health for providing Revere residents with this resource.”

This “Stop the Spread” initiative is a data-driven effort to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities that are above the state average in total cases and positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April. Residents of Revere are urged to take advantage of the availability of this new testing opportunity, even if they are asymptomatic. While this site is being launched in Revere, it is open to all residents of the Commonwealth.

Residents are reminded that if they test positive for COVID-19, to please answer the call when they are contacted by the Community Tracing Collaborative or Revere Board of Health. Also, any individual who needs a safe place to isolate can call (617) 367-5150 to access an isolation and recovery site at no cost.